Although COVID-19 infections among students and staff recently spiked in Belton ISD, Superintendent Matt Smith reported improving conditions on Monday.
“We definitely saw an increase at the beginning of the second semester here with the new COVID-19 variant. We saw an increase in student absences and teacher absences,” Smith told the Telegram. “We hit that peak and we are definitely on the downward trend now. Hopefully that continues.”
Although Belton ISD did not have to close a campus in response to the rising infection rate, Smith emphasized how some campuses were undoubtedly strained by staffing shortages.
“It was definitely really, really tight for us for a while … but our teachers and our administrators in the district were doing amazing work to keep our schools open,” he said. “They covered a lot of classes, and made sure that we had school doors open every day for our kids. It was tough for a couple of weeks, and we’re really glad to hopefully have that in our rearview mirror.”
Moving forward, the Belton ISD superintendent noted how the district will continually evaluate its staffing needs.
“We’re constantly doing that throughout the entire year,” Smith said. “We’re obviously always taking a look at ways we can reach out for support … and we are blessed to have had additional people join us in the spring semester.
“But we’ve also had some dedicate substitutes — who have been here for a long time — that keep showing up on a regular basis for us, and we’re thankful for that,” he said.
There are currently 144 active COVID-19 cases — 50 lab-confirmed and 94 probable — in Belton ISD: 26 at Belton High School, 16 at Lake Belton High, 11 at Tarver Elementary, 10 at Belton Middle School, 10 at Lake Belton Middle School, nine at High Point Elementary, eight at Chisholm Trail Elementary, eight at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, seven at Pirtle Elementary, six at Lakewood Elementary, six at Sparta Elementary, five at Miller Heights Elementary, five at South Belton Middle School, five at the Belton Early Childhood School, four at Charter Oak Elementary, three at Southwest Elementary, two at North Belton Middle School, and one at Leon Heights Elementary.
An additional two infections are attributed to “other departments / buildings,” according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
These infections, which account for approximately 0.92% of the district’s population, have Belton ISD currently in level three of its five-tiered COVID-19 mitigation plan — a framework the school system has followed for the past year.
“That means increased mitigation strategies,” Smith said. “Face masks are highly recommended and we have increased cleaning procedures. When we go back to scenario two, which hopefully will be in the near future here, those (strategies) will loosen up a little more again.”
With an ever-evolving world during COVID-19, Smith expressed his gratitude to the local community for its support.
“I think everybody has been in this together and I think you can feel it in our school district. So we appreciate the support that everybody’s showing,” he said. “We always want to prioritize face to face learning and we’ll continue to do so … but it takes a team effort.”