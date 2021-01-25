The Bell County Public Health District is now scheduling appointments for individuals eligible to receive their second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
However, individuals must have been inoculated at one of Bell County’s two vaccination centers to qualify for a second dose from Bell County, according to the health district. The new appointment-booking portal can be accessed online at bit.ly/36cd7ai.
These inoculations — which will be administered in a drive-through format at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton — are slated to begin on Feb. 3, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.
Stafford previously said county officials hope to administer 100 doses each hour.
“Please be aware that you should not get your second dose too early, but if you get your second dose after the indicated date that does not impact efficacy of the vaccine,” the health district posted to its website. “Those receiving a second dose from us must have received their first from us to be eligible.”
The rollout of an appointment-booking website for second doses was announced as the health district prepared to receive its third delivery of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday — a shipment containing 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“After just nine days of vaccinating, we have already vaccinated 7,738 people,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Monday meeting. “We are not only meeting the state’s goals for the Bell County hub, but we are exceeding those goals.”
Blackburn extended his gratitude to the volunteers working across Bell County’s two vaccination centers: the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
“I want to say thanks to the hundreds and hundreds of staff and volunteers who are working at the two locations that have been set up,” he said. “We simply could not achieve what we have done or what we will do without those staff and those volunteers.”
Blackburn urged for residents to continue monitoring the health district’s website for updates regarding future appointments — bookings he anticipates will quickly fill up.
“I apologize to every person out there who is awaiting vaccination … nobody desires the supply of vaccines to increase more than I,” he said. “Please keep monitoring our website ... for when we open up our bookings for appointments. We will do that when we have more supply of the vaccine and can reliably schedule those appointments.”
The Bell County judge, who recognized Pfizer’s newly reported contractual negotiations with the federal government, stressed that local health officials do not want to book beyond their supply.
“What we are trying to do … is not book and schedule beyond our supply,” Blackburn, who anticipates weekly shipments of 3,900 doses, said.
Waitlist for last-minute vaccinations
To help facilitate last-minute inoculations in Bell County, Blackburn added that the health district is developing a waitlist for each evening’s remaining doses.
“When we have doses remaining at the end of the evening, they will simply go down the list and find individuals who can get to the vaccine center in a certain amount of time,” he said. “The idea is to continue the process of not wasting any vaccines … because once a vial is open we only have a certain amount of time to get that vaccine into an arm.”
But Blackburn emphasized how this waitlist is not a substitute for the appointment booking process.
“Again, the waitlist is not a substitute for booking an appointment,” he said. “The waitlist is just another avenue to concurrently pursue (a vaccine). Please note both the waitlist and the appointment booking process still require you to be eligible under state plan. You must either be (Phase) 1A or 1B eligible to be on the waitlist or to book an appointment.”
Those categories include those aged 65 years and older, and 16 years and older with “certain high-risk medical conditions,” according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.