The Bell County Public Health District identified five new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as 323 more infections were recorded — its second highest single-day case increase.
Bell County’s single-day record was reported on Dec. 7 with 369 cases, according to the health district.
“We received five new death certificates today for a woman from Killeen in her 60s, a man from Harker Heights in his 60s, a man in his 90s from Bell County, a woman in her 80s from Harker Heights and a man in his 70s from Bell County,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our new total for COVID-19 deaths is 149. Our thoughts are with their loved ones.”
A combined 44 cases also were logged for Saturday and Sunday, according to the health district.
“That brings us to a new total of 11,409 cases,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We have 9,618 recoveries and an active case number of 1,791.”
The health district’s latest dashboard update was issued as the county prepares for the Moderna vaccine’s arrival.
“I am advised that the (Moderna vaccine) might be here as early as this week,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Monday meeting.
The county’s top elected official emphasized how the Moderna vaccine will allow more area providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, as it does not require ultra-cold storage — a necessity for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
These anticipated doses will be allocated by the state.
Blackburn also noted that Baylor Scott & White has administered approximately half of the 3,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses it received early last week.
This initial shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — requiring ultra-cold storage — arrived at Baylor Scott & White on Tuesday, Dec. 16.
“Baylor Scott & White is the only facility in Bell County with the capability to store that vaccine,” Blackburn said. “I am advised that they have gone through about half of those (doses), and vaccinations have continued every day since they have arrived.”
Although distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine is a welcomed sight in Bell County, Blackburn stressed the continued need for protocols.
“Hospitals continued to be stressed with COVID-19 patients,” Blackburn said. “That just underscores and highlights the fact that we need to continue those protocols that our health officials have been asking us to follow for several months now.”