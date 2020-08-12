The Bell County Jail may be out of space for nonviolent offenders, but that doesn’t mean those cases won’t go through the criminal justice system, officials said.
Since at least 100 inmates are quarantined at the jail, space is limited but the facility is not full, Lt. Robert Reinhard, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said Wednesday.
Local police departments are adjusting their methods.
Temple Police Department officers pursue arrest warrants as their way of handling the situation, spokesman Cody Weems said.
“Those warrants will be served at a later date once the offenders will be accepted by Bell County Jail,” Weems said.
The Belton Police Department has a similar practice during the coronavirus pandemic, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said.
“A person may not be taken to jail right now, but arrest warrants are still obtained for criminal charges. Offenders still have to answer in court or they could be arrested in the future on a charge,” Ellis said.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve used discretion with low-level, nonviolent misdemeanor arrests in support of Bell County Jail,” Ellis said.
Once COVID-19 settles down and quarantines are lifted, Bell County will again have access to empty beds, Reinhard said.
“Today’s quarantine has taken 100 useable (empty) beds away from us that could have otherwise been used for similar classified inmates,” Reinhard said.
Jail administrators aren’t worried the facility will run out of room when the warrants are served by the law enforcement agencies.
“Once we are ‘back to normal,’ we will be more than able to accommodate the influx of people brought into the jail — regardless of the charge,” Reinhard said.
Milam County hasn’t given any orders or requirements for delaying arrests of misdemeanor offenders, Sheriff Chris White said Wednesday.
The Milam County Jail hasn’t modified most jail activities other than following COVID-19 directives from the State Jail Commission, White said.
However, judges are “more inclined” to issue personal recognizance bonds when it comes to misdemeanor and nonviolent charges. The bonds are also connected to the reduction in court/adjudication activities, according to White.
One inmate is quarantined, but no others have connected positive, White said.
About 12 employees tested positive since March, according to White. Nine completely recovered. Two are still not back to work but are recovering.