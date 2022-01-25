Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said the COVID-19 surge is decreasing in the district.
“Our overall district percentage of positive COVID-19 cases continues to be less than one percent,” he said on a districtwide message Tuesday. “All of our campuses are well below the 5% positivity rate threshold that would initiate conversations about implementing more stringent protocols.”
State statutes require a 5% infection rate on school campuses before closing down facilities.
Ott added that during this time, a renewed appreciation for teaching was acquired by parents who took on the role when schools closed and had to teach at home.
“Teaching, undoubtedly, is a true calling and as students, parents, and community members, please continue to support our campus staff as we navigate pandemic-related challenges together,” he said. “I want to take a minute to commend our staff for their extraordinary efforts throughout the last few weeks that have allowed us to keep our campuses open and continue instruction and services for our students.”
Dedicated district personnel have helped out in classrooms and even Ott filed in as a substitute teacher.
The district showed 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included eight at Temple High School, seven at Kennedy-Powell, six at Travis Science Academy, six at Thornton Elementary, six at Raye-Allen Elementary, five at Scott Elementary, four at Bonham Middle School, three at Jefferson Elementary, two at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, two at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Lamar Middle School, and one at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton Independent School District reported 392 cases of the virus in the district, 129 confirmed and 263 probable.
Belton elementary schools showed 70 cases, 12 at High Point, seven at Charter Oak, 11 at Sparta, nine at Belton Early Childhood School, eight at Chisholm Trail, seven at Lakewood, six at Miller Heights, six at Pirtle, five at Tarver, four at Southwest, and two at Leon Heights.
Forty-two cases were reported at the middle school level, with 17 at North Belton, nine at South Belton, nine at Belton Middle, and seven at Lake Belton.
Twenty-seven cases were reported at the high school levels, with 13 at Belton High, 12 at Lake Belton, and two at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
Two confirmed cases were reported in other BISD buildings or departments.
Killeen ISD reported 613 student cases and 256 staff on their dashboard.
County cases
About 238 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Tuesday for a total of 5,160 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,421.79 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 43,803 cases reported since the pandemic started, 37,875 have recovered, and 768 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 257 of the 1,120 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations continue at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays through Feb. 11. The site offers testing for those age 2 and up and any series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.