Although Central Texas school districts, like many in the nation, were hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Temple High administrators said students still excelled during their International Baccalaureate testing.
During the 2020-21 academic year, students enrolled in Temple High’s IB program earned 321 college credit hours.
“Some of Temple ISD’s brightest students choose to work through the program’s curriculum for the final two years of their high school careers,” Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said in a news release. “The curriculum, which emphasizes students’ personal development and an inclusive world view, is challenging and culminates with annual testing through IB.”
However, the dozen Temple High seniors — eligible to test for their IB diploma this year — were up for the challenge.
“What was exceptional about this year is that 100 percent of the kids who were diploma candidates, earned their IB diploma,” said Sharon Goldman, the IB coordinator at Temple High School. “That’s never happened before.”
Globally, the passing average for IB cohorts was 88 percent.
“Temple High School IB students scored above the world average in five different subject areas,” Hernandez said. “About 87 percent of the 53 students who took an IB exam scored high enough to earn college credit for their respective courses. These exam credits are separate from high school credit, and students must pass six college-level subject exams to earn the IB Diploma.”
Goldman said longtime educator Mary Adams, who was vital in implementing the IB program at Temple High, would have been ecstatic with this year’s results. However, she died on July 6 — the same day scores were released to students.
“She would have been ecstatic about this achievement by our kids,” said Goldman, who worked alongside Adams at Temple High School for many years.
Further information on Temple High’s IB program and how to enroll can be accessed online at bit.ly/3hHDlYt.