The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decreased Bell County’s community threat level to low Thursday night — a week after lowering it to medium.
For most of the coronavirus pandemic, Bell County remained at a high level.
On Feb. 25, CDC announced it would change how community levels are reported to focus on the percent of the staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients along with hospital admissions and new cases per 100,000 residents.
The new data for the week ending on March 24 shows a 2.6% bed utilization, a total of 5.6 hospitals admissions per 100,000 residents, and an average of 17.12 cases per 100,000 residents.
The CDC averages weekly totals obtained from state and county dashboards that do daily updates.
County cases
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Friday for 82 active cases, five more than the previous day.
The county’s incidence rate went slightly up to 22.59 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,336 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,370 have recovered, and 884 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 28 of the 1,012 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton, Temple, and Salado Independent School District reported no virus cases in their district.
Killeen ISD reported one student case on its dashboard.
At-home test data
A study by the CDC in their morbidity and mortality weekly report showed the use of at-home tests from Aug. 23 to March 12. The study showed the use of self-reported at-home tests increased in January.
On Jan. 18, the President Biden’s administration offered 500 million tests free of charge for Americans and delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Those participating were asked to report their age, race, and household income as part of the study.
“Persons who identified as white were approximately twice as likely to report at-home test use compared with those who identified as black,” the report said. “Adults aged 30-39 years were more likely to report at-home test use than were those aged 18-29.”
The report also showed that those with incomes higher than $150,000 were more likely to use at-home tests than those with incomes between $50,000 and $74,999.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.