Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the county Wednesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The county now has seen a total of 428 deaths as a result of the virus, with currently 276 active cases being reported.
“Both individuals were in their 80s, one from Bell County and one from Killeen,” Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said. “Our condolences go to their families.”
The district also reported a slight decrease in the incidence rate of cases, with 76 cases per 100,000 people. The rate has remained mostly steady for the past few weeks.
Overall, the county has seen a total of 22,166 reported cases of the virus and 21,462 recoveries.
Area counties
Milam County Judge Steve Young said Wednesday that Milam County currently has 14 active cases of the virus, with three people hospitalized, two on ventilators and 47 total deaths.
So far, the county has administered almost 8,600 shots of the Moderna vaccine, with about 36 percent of the county receiving at least one shot of the vaccine. The county plans to start vaccinating inmates in its jail on Friday on top of holding a walk-in clinic.
Young continued to ask residents to call the county or come to the walk-in clinic to get their shots, aiming for at least 75 percent of the county to get vaccinated.
“We are making progress,” Young said. “People are getting vaccinated. But, we must do more. More people must get vaccinated. Please don’t put this off any longer.”
Coryell County reported Wednesday that it has had 5,236 cases of COVID-19, with 153 of those currently active and 5,029 having recovered so far. The county has also seen 54 deaths.
Lampasas County reported Tuesday that it has seen 2,169 cases of the virus, with nine active cases, one hospitalization and 3,854 people being fully vaccinated.
School districts
Temple Independent School District showed on its dashboard Wednesday that it currently has no cases of the virus reported on its campuses.
Belton ISD reported five active cases of the virus on its dashboard Wednesday. The district has one case at Tarver Elementary, one at South Belton Middle School, two Belton High School and one at other departments.
Killeen ISD showed on its dashboard that it has seen 15 cases of the virus, 13 among students and two among staff members.
Salado ISD continued to not report any new cases, with its three active cases consisting of Salado High School students.