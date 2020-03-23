Baylor Scott & White Health on Monday instituted a new no visitors policy at all its hospitals in response to the coronavirus crisis.
“There is nothing more important to us than the well-being of our patients, caregivers and the broader health of our communities,” a news release said. “During this unprecedented pandemic, we must prioritize the health and safety of our patients and caregivers.”
Baylor Scott & White Health, along with Ascension Providence in Waco, implemented a no visitor policy in all hospitals, including Temple.
Ascension Providence implemented the policy Sunday.
“Our priority is to reduce the transmission risk within our sites of care,” the release said,
Exceptions will be made for laboring and post-partum patients, patients with disabilities or impairments or who are elderly, patients in the neonatal ICU and pediatric units, patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures, and patients requiring end-of-life care, according to the release. One caregiver may accompany these patient populations. The visitor must pass previously established health-screening criteria upon entrance into facilities.
“We understand the importance of having the support of loved ones during a hospital visit or stay, and we encourage support persons to use alternate methods of communication to stay in contact with loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats or texting,” the release said. “We will continue to modify our response protocols as needs evolve, and we remain committed to helping our communities navigate the uncertainty of this virus.”