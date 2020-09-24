Bell County logged two new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, as the county surpassed 5,300 known infections.
The two fatalities, which brought the death toll to 81, marked the second time coronavirus-related deaths were announced in Bell County this week.
There have now been 5,320 lab-confirmed cases in Bell County, and at least 4,978 reported recoveries, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Active cases fell to 261 — 12 fewer than Wednesday.
The Killeen Independent School District registered two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Both cases were attributed to staff members, and brought the district’s total cases to 83 — 20 of which belong to students.
Belton Independent School District — which does not currently hold in-person classes on Wednesdays for campus cleanings — did not identify any new cases Thursday. There are currently four active cases in Belton ISD: one at the Belton Early Childhood School, one at North Belton Middle School and two at Belton High.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard has yet to be updated, as new data is usually released around 5 p.m.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, which is monitoring COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools, has learned of 3,445 cumulative student cases and 2,850 cumulative staff cases of COVID-19.
“Cases in this report are defined as any staff member or student who participates in any on-campus activity that is test-confirmed COVID-19 of which a public school is notified,” DSHS stated. “Updates for the previous Monday through Sunday are provided weekly by 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.”
DSHS noted how collected data sets are provisional and subject to possible changes or corrections.