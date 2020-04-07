The Temple Police Department announced no officers will conduct random traffic stops for violations of the stay-at-home order. No travel permits are required in Temple.
All stops will be for traffic violations based on probable cause — just like it was done before COVID-19, the department announced.
The department urges people to stay at home when it’s possible to help slow the virus’ spread in Temple.
In-person calls will be answered for calls that need an officer at the scene. Those calls include crimes and disturbances in progress and calls that involve violence or potential violence.
In the event of an emergency, dial 911 to request immediate response from an officer, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
For calls that aren’t emergencies or violent, call 254-298-5500 or report online at templetx.gov/reportacrime.
These crimes may be submitted online: burglary of a coin-operated machine, criminal mischief, debit/credit card abuse, graffiti, harassing phone call, lost people, reckless damage and theft.
Weems said the report will be assigned to an officer who should make contact with the resident.
If more information about emergency calls is needed, visit https://bit.ly/2XeY7oz.