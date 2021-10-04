ROCKDALE – The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food through its mobile food pantry this week in Central Texas.
A distribution is planned from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the VA Clinic – Waco, 4800 Memorial Drive, Waco.
Another distribution is planned from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Knights of Columbus, 655 W. U.S. Highway 79 in Rockdale.
More distributions will be next week in Bartlett and Lott.
On Oct. 14, a distribution will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Holy Temple Church, 325 Dalton St., Bartlett.
On Oct. 15, a distribution will be from 10-11 a.m. at 105 E. Gassaway Ave. in Lott.