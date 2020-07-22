Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service is slated to host a virtual child-care conference in an effort to give caregivers and educators the tools necessary for recognizing emotional wellness issues that may arise when returning to their facilities.
People may register for the one-day conference that will be held on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.
The sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. each day. Topics will include the relationship between emotion and behavior, utilization of puppets in education, better living for Texans, understanding the impact of caregiver stress on childhood development, social emotional development and the importance of play for children’s mental health.
“A lot of what we looked at is our youth and our young youth in the child care centers, that would be coming back, who have been at home,” Jackie McLaughlin, a Bell County AgriLife Extension Agent, said. “Maybe some of them have not had an opportunity to be shown safe (health practices).”
McLaughlin noted how the staff manning these child care centers also will be addressed.
“There may be a little struggle … with having a lot of procedures that are going to be implemented. That’s why we’re offering this conference. To focus on those challenges with emotional wellness … the frustration levels that might rise for someone just dealing with those extra steps when they return,” she said.
Speakers from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will include Jodi Nerren, Jonathon Rodriguez, Lakshmi Mahadevan and Jamie Rae Walker, an extension service news release said.
Gail Cox with Austin Community College will speak about the utilization of puppets in education, while Nancy Jonson, also with Austin Community College, will address the impact of caregiver stress on child development.
“Our speakers are all specialists and experts in the areas of their topics ... And we feel like that they will help bring home that ability to handle those challenges and be able to look at them,” McLaughlin said.
Although McLaughlin said this conference was geared mostly toward those at child care centers, she believes it would still be a valuable resource for early childhood educators.
“This doesn’t take away from our childhood education teachers. It’s open to anyone, and I could see how they could have a benefit from this, too,” she said.
McLaughlin noted how a task force was created when developing this virtual conference. The task force included representatives from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for Bell, Williamson and Burnet counties, Temple College, Texas Department of State Health Services, The Georgetown Project, Austin Community College and Central Texas 4C Head Start.
Interested participants may register online for $20 at https://bit.ly/2CC0c5O. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service said individuals are asked to mail payment to 100 Wilco Way, Suite AG201, in Georgetown.