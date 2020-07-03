The Bell County Health District identified 43 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing the local total to 1,417.
The new cases were recorded on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
At least 26,329 tests have been performed, and 421 individuals have recovered, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Residents younger than 60 account for 1,158 cases — a 34-person increase since Thursday. Bell County residents in their 20s continue to be the most affected age group, tallying 336 positive cases, according to health district data.