Convalescent plasma and a hydroxychloroquine drug mix are not the only efforts being made to treat the coronavirus.
Other treatments that both Dr. Lizbeth Cahuayme-Zuniga and Dr. Shelley Cole mentioned showed some mortality improvement included steroids and remdesivir. Cole noted that remdesivir costs several thousand dollars and you have to be in a hospital to receive it. Hydroxychloroquine, on the other hand, is relatively cheap — the cost of the treatment with the generic drug and zinc can be about $20.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in June that hydroxychloroquine could reduce the antiviral effectiveness of remdesivir, webmd.com reported.
Research at that time “suggested remdesivir on its own isn’t enough to curb the coronavirus, so scientists had been pinning their hopes on various drug combinations,” webmd.com said. “But in a revised fact sheet for health care providers, the FDA said a recently completed nonclinical laboratory study suggests that remdesivir shouldn’t be used with the malaria drugs chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine.”
An article on the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons website said over the last 65 years, hundreds of millions of prescriptions have been written for hydroxychloroquine worldwide. “In decades of widespread use, HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) has an impressive safety record,” Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet wrote in May. “Irregular heart rhythm or damage to the retina occur rarely, usually with high doses used long term. FDA shows only 62 cardiac deaths attributed to HCQ out of more than 50 million prescriptions, or 0.000124 percent (1.2 out of each 1 million Rx). Rheumatology guidelines for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis do not even require baseline electrocardiograms before prescribing HCQ, since the risk is minimal.”
On the other hand, Vliet wrote, “Nine of the experts on the NIH COVID-19 Panel recommending treatment options have disclosed financial support from (remdesivir manufacturer) Gilead. Why did these nine experts not recuse themselves? Did financial conflicts of interest affect the recommendation against HCQ, the older, safer, cheaper medicine, and for use of remdesivir, the new, expensive experimental medicine, based on weak, not-yet-peer-reviewed evidence?”
In addition to hydroxychloroquine’s low cost, Vliet noted, “major pharmaceutical companies (Novartis, Bayer, Teva, and others) have donated nearly 50 million doses to the Strategic National Stockpile.”
However, on lupus.org, concern about hydroxychloroquine supplies for lupus patients was raised.
“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has posted a notice of a shortage of hydroxychloroquine,” the website reported in a July 31 post. “It is not possible to predict the full scope and duration of the shortage or the long term impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the supply of hydroxychloroquine. At this time, it is unknown whether ending the EUA will impact the current hydroxychloroquine shortage.”