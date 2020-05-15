Two Bell County educators are utilizing their video-production skills to enhance remote learning coursework as students finish out the school year from home.
Gloria Rodriguez, Bonham Middle School’s Communities in Schools site coordinator, is engaging her students through a video series titled “A CIS Garden Moment with Mrs. Rodriguez.” A byproduct of her weekly garden lunch group meetings, Rodriguez’s series teaches Temple Independent School District students how to grow healthy vegetables for their families and the local homeless shelters.
She noted how the activity provides students with life lessons.
“There are so many areas in a person’s life that you can address and correlate to by using garden lessons,” Rodriguez said in a news release. “The students are my overall inspiration and the desire to stay connected to them.”
Her gardening videos instruct students how to start a garden, evaluating the various types of soil, containers and watering techniques.
“She incorporates elements of science, health, communication and environmental tips to continue a student’s learning. In one such video, students learn how to use fish in a tank to feed a garden through aquaponics, and the importance of water to both plants and the human body,” Michael Dewees, a CIS spokesman, said.
In the house
Lauren Morehouse, CIS site coordinator for Belton ISD, also saw videos as a great tool for reaching out to students. The Chisholm Trail Elementary teacher called her series “In the House with Mrs. Morehouse.”
Morehouse’s series served as a continuation of her lunch group’s reading sessions — meetings that were held back when campuses were open. And she recognized the simplicity in distributing videos online.
“I often read social and emotional stories to CIS students at lunch and it was easy to transition story time to digital learning,” Morehouse said. “The videos are intended to reach students that I can no longer access in person. I have read stories, given a tutorial on making birdseed eggs and sang a fun song with my family.”
Morehouse also has been focusing on quarantine-related topics, which includes feeling left out and bad moods.
“Hopefully this will give them skills to identify their feelings and address them,” Morehouse said. “I hope to give students a sense of normalcy when they see someone they know on the screen.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is pleased with how his teachers have been going above and beyond during a time where it’s harder to establish normalcy.
“To me, that gets the highest praise because they are really working to be creative in order to stay connected to students and their families,” Ott said. “Goal one for us is always to be an organization during this time … stay connected to our students and families, and I think you’re seeing that happen with these videos.”