Incidence rates of COVID-19 fell even lower Thursday, as the Bell County Public Health District issued its final dashboard update before putting it on pause.
The new incidence rate dropped below 50, hitting 49.9 cases of the virus per 100,000 people with 181 active cases. District officials also reported seeing no new deaths as a result of the virus.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the district hopes to see a continuation of the downward trend.
Overall, the county has seen a total of 22,476 reported cases, with 21,861 recoveries from the virus.
Robison-Chadwell said Thursday’s numbers will mark the pause of the county’s daily dashboard updates following her planned departure from the department.
“We hope not to have to resume, but should the incidence rate rise above 80 per 100,000 the plan is to resume at that point,” Robison-Chadwell said. “In the interim please reference the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard where case and mortality data is available, but there may be some differences based on reporting lags and the fact that Fort Hood is counted in Bell County’s numbers at the state level.”
Those looking for state data for the county can visit https://bit.ly/3hp1W4o.