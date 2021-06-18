The number of Americans who will die from breast or colorectal cancer could increase by nearly 10,000 over the next decade because of delayed diagnosis and inadequate care resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.
Cancer specialists — including Dr. Sripriya Santhanam of Baylor Scott & White — said that postponing cancer-related procedures was a necessity early on during the pandemic, but a fear of becoming infected with the virus drastically reduced the number of mammograms and colonoscopies that can find cancer at a treatable stage.
“COVID affected cancer care in a big way,” Santhanam said. “Screenings were significantly reduced. We saw a sharp drop-off from April 2020 to July of that year. We also had a lot of missed appointments and treatments because many patients were worried about coming to the hospital.”
“The hospital was flooded with COVID patients at the time, and cancer patients were afraid,” she said. “About a third of chemo treatments were postponed, and COVID affected more than just treatments.”
“Exercise and therapy sessions were halted and support groups were canceled,” she said. “And for a while, supplies of masks, shields and gloves were very limited.”
Santhanam said support groups are an important part of cancer treatment.
“Cancer care isn’t just about surgery, radiation and chemo,” she said. “Other services are vital. We use a mind, body and spirit approach, and so many services were cancelled. This led to increased depression.”
Baylor Scott & White doctors used technology such as MyChart messaging, Facebook, Zoom and other platforms in attempts to communicate with cancer patients, but some people had difficulty using and accessing these systems early on, she said.
According to Santhanam, doctors didn’t want to admit cancer patients to the hospital because it was “teeming with virus.” The hospital overload meant many patients — including cancer patients — were treated on an outpatient basis rather than being admitted.
Santhanam said medical facilities have put measures in place to reduce the potential for infection.
“Patients are screened when they arrive, they’re given masks and the number of patients in waiting rooms is limited,” she said. “It’s time to get screenings done that may have been delayed because of the pandemic.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 41,000 people die of breast cancer each year in the U.S. and more than 52,000 deaths are attributed to colorectal cancer.