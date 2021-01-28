Feast of Hope will host their first event for the new year Saturday, providing food and giving wellness checks to the local homeless residents and those in need.
The event, which is held by the organization every five weeks, will be a scaled-down version compared to before the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers will be making sandwiches, sack lunches, pasta and ordering pizza, while nurses will talk with attendees about their health.
Kaye Cathey, founder of the organization, said the event has been able to continue through the pandemic.
“For the wellness checks for the adults, we have been doing them every fifth Saturday and we have not missed any,” Cathey said. “It is just as far as what the nurses can do, or feel comfortable doing is limited right now. But we still talk to the people and see how they are doing.”
The two-hour event will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Feed My Sheep, 112 W. Ave. G in Temple, and will be open to anyone in need.
Cathey said the event usually serves food to between 100 and 140 people, and helps about 70 people get wellness checks. Cathey said the organization has seen a significant increase in the need since the start of the pandemic.
Due to the coronavirus, Cathey said, the organization has reduced some of its services, including free haircuts and nail painting.
Other services, such as checking the blood sugar levels of clients, have been limited, she said.
Attendees at the event will receive a free T-shirt and hygiene kit, which include toiletries, combs, razors and deodorant. Children who come will also receive goodie bags.
“Anyone that comes we will make sure that they are served,” she said.