Although Temple High School’s matchup Friday against Belton High was canceled, area residents were still ready to erupt with school spirit for Wildcat football.
Hundreds wearing their Wildcat blue piled into Wildcat Stadium at 415 N. 31st St. on Wednesday evening for a community pep rally — the campus’ only scheduled pep rally of the year.
“We just felt like it was better to move forward in light of the game not taking place because we want continuity and normalcy for our students,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Ott, who noted Friday’s game was canceled after cases were identified at Belton High, was elated to see some familiar faces at the stadium.
“COVID-19 has minimized the opportunities for the social interaction I’m accustomed to having, so it’s really good to see families and community members take advantage of these opportunities when they arise,” he said. “It’s great to see people.”
Ali Mack, a Temple High junior, said student leaders have spent the past couple of weeks organizing this gathering for the Temple ISD community.
“We’ve remained one big family, and even though we’re going through this super tough time, we’ve managed to stay together and push through it,” the 16-year-old said. “We had been coming in before school and thinking of ideas about how we can make the pep rally more interesting.”
Those ideas spurred performances by Temple High’s band, cheer team and Kittens Dance Team. But it also brought forth a highly anticipated pie-throwing fundraiser — an event Ott was among the receiving end of.
The fundraiser raised money for students in need of meals, and Ott said he was happy to be part of a great cause.
“(We) raised lots money for students needing meals so it’s all worth it,” he said. “I’m so happy about that.”
Tiana Johnson, a member of the THS Kittens Dance Team, said this pep rally was a great way for students and staff to unwind during a stressful time in their academic journeys.
“Teachers have felt just as much as we do,” Johnson, 15, said. “They’re trying to help us pass and help remote learners pass … They’ve been through a lot, too.”
Despite this week’s cancellation, varsity football receiver Luke Allen, 18, was unfazed and already looking forward to next week’s competition versus Shoemaker High.
“It was a bummer the Belton High game was canceled, but we’re ready to get prepared for our next game at Shoemaker High,” Allen said.
However, Allen noted one of the greatest difficulties in playing on the road in 2020 — the marching band does not travel to away games.