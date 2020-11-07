United Way of Central Texas announced there is still funding available for Temple and Belton residents through its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
Veshell Greene — the local United Way’s vice president of resource development — told the Telegram there is more than $200,000 available for Temple residents, while Belton’s funding stream is near $9,000.
“For Temple residents, the available funding helps pay rent, mortgage or utilities … that’s it,” Greene said. “But for Belton residents it’s utilities only.”
Although United Way previously had a third funding stream available for any eligible Bell County residents, that source has been exhausted. However, it can be brought back with further monetary contributions.
“So if anybody is interested in donating to the COVID-19 relief fund they can contribute on our website, where there is a button that says ‘Donate now’,” Greene said. “We help everybody in Bell County and sometimes it’s not just rent or utilities. It might be a car payment or it could be child care.”
Annual Fundraiser
United Way of Central Texas also is gearing up for its 10th annual Chrome and Carols Festival of Trees fundraiser — an event slated for Thursday, Dec. 3. The fundraiser, which will kick-off at 7 p.m., is the organization’s sole fundraiser for the year.
Sales for raffle tickets and bidding for silent auctions began on Nov. 1, the agency said.
“The trees are quite impressive to be honest with you,” Greene said. “The trees will be raffled, and put your purchased tickets with the tree you want to win. Winners will get the tree, it’s decorations and the gifts placed below.”
There is more than $1,000 worth of gifts below each tree.
In 2019, this fundraiser raised an excess of $50,000 for local community impact programs. This year’s donors include Central National Bank, Don Ringler Toyota-Chevrolet, Gage Construction Company, Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, H-E-B, One Dozen Giving Gals, Materials Transportation Company, Steve Jackson Construction, McLane Company, McLane Group, Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop, the Bell County Commissioners Court, Wilsonart Engineered Services and United Way board of directors.
Day of Caring
A Day of Caring — one of United Way of Central Texas’ largest events — is canceled this year. Although the organization is hoping to reschedule sometime during spring, United Way of Central Texas has prepared for a “Day of Reading” in the meantime.
So far, this initiative has garnered approximately 45 volunteers to virtually read to elementary school students.
“We just asked for folks to read and videotape different stories, which are close to eight minutes long. The schools can have access to (the readings) to share them with the students,” Greene said. “We’ve been collecting readers through October and we’re excited. This is our first year doing it.”
She emphasized how it is a gratifying experience to find new ways to contribute to a community in the midst of a pandemic.
“It’s not only gratifying but it is also inspiring,” Greene said. “Even in the midst of everything going on (volunteers) are still thinking of others.”