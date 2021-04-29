Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple campus will open its doors in July 2023 with an inaugural class of 40 medical students, according to Dr. Paul Klotman, president of the Houston-based medical school.
“We’re actively planning and building a foundation for the Temple campus,” he said. “This will give us the opportunity to train more doctors to help solve the state’s doctor shortage.”
Texas has a shortage of nearly 5,000 primary-care doctors and has the nation’s 47th-worst ratio of doctors per person, he said.
Baylor’s new campus will replace Texas A&M in Temple. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple was one of six clinical rotation sites for the Texas A&M medical school. Aggie med students receive first- and second-year classroom instruction in College Station before spending their third and fourth years in hospital settings.
A&M is leaving Temple to increase its presence at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and at Texas Medical Center in Houston. Currently, Texas A&M has 118 students in Dallas, 88 in Temple, 149 in Houston and 216 in College Station. It also has small numbers of students in Round Rock and Corpus Christi.
Pete McCanna, president of Baylor Scott & White Health, called the agreements with Texas A&M and Baylor College of Medicine a win-win situation for all involved.
“These two long-term partnerships will ensure (Baylor Scott & White) patients throughout the state have access to breakthrough medical discoveries and cutting-edge treatments for generations to come,” McCanna said.
Klotman said Baylor College of Medicine will offer the same curriculum in Temple that it does at its main campus in Houston.
“Our first class in Temple will consist of 40 students,” Klotman said. “We will add 40 every year until we reach our capacity of 160.”
Klotman said the Houston campus has 186 students per class. The Temple campus will give the school a total of 226 medical students every year.
“We will have no trouble filling the Temple campus with students,” he said. “Right now, we get about 7,000 applications every year. Temple gives us the opportunity to train more quality doctors.”
Baylor will use the same buildings Texas A&M has been using, but the school may have to make some renovations.
“It’s pretty much ready to go,” he said.
Klotman said Jennifer Christner will continue to be the dean of Baylor College of Medicine but an associate dean to lead the Temple campus will be announced within a couple months.
The Temple campus is being made possible through an affiliation with Baylor Scott & White, which will provide most of the funding.
Klotman said Temple’s campus should be relatively inexpensive compared to starting a medical school from scratch. He estimates the Temple campus will cost no more than $200 million over a 10-year period.
Klotman said that while this is Baylor’s first foray into a regional campus, it’s something the school has wanted to do for a while.
“It’s something we’ve been discussing for about 10 years,” he said. “The move of Texas A&M to Dallas provided our opportunity.”
Both Klotman and McCanna said increasing the number Texas physicians is essential and must be a group effort, he said.
“We are dedicated to training the medical professionals of tomorrow and growing our physician workforce pipeline,” McCanna said.
Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Health, said the anchor of the partnership is the development of a four-year medical school campus in Temple.
“Students will benefit from the partnership between the state’s largest integrated health system and one of the nation’s top medical schools,” he said.