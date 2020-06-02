The Bell County Public Health District is advising residents who visited Wings Pizza N Things in South Temple between May 25 and 29 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after an employee recently tested positive.
Wings Pizza N Things, 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop, confirmed late Monday that a worker, who had minimal contact with customers, had contracted the highly contagious virus. The health district received confirmation about the employee Tuesday morning. That person is part of 387 Bell County residents who have had the coronavirus.
“We cannot mandate testing for individuals just by virtue of going to the restaurant, but anyone who went to the restaurant between the 25-29 of May should self-evaluate for symptoms,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram. “If symptoms develop they should contact their healthcare provider about testing. If anyone would like to seek testing as a result of being a patron at the restaurant they should also contact their healthcare provider or local hospital.”
COVID-19 symptoms include fever; chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches; muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; and the loss of taste or smell.
Robison-Chadwell advised residents who may need a test to visit https://bit.ly/36Tc3Y0 to find a nearby testing site.
“Anyone with concerns that would like to communicate with us should email the covid@bellcountyhealth.org with questions and we will get back in touch as soon as is possible,” the health district director said.
Wings Pizza N Things was closed Sunday and Monday to clean and sanitize the restaurant.
“We have been in contact with the facility and they have stated that they are sanitizing. The employee has not been at work since Thursday,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Businesses are not required to publicly disclose infections among their staff. Robison-Chadwell has said the health district will only name a business when there is a public benefit.
“We are not required to post this, but felt it was the best course of action,” Wings Pizza N Things wrote in a Facebook post. “We thank everyone for their support and understanding and know that we are going above and beyond to make sure we have a sanitized restaurant when we open back up Tuesday.”
Recently, the Bell County Public Health District disclosed infections at Golden Chick and Pizza Hut in Belton because it was unsure of how many people may have been exposed to COVID-19.