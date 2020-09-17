The Bell County Public Health District identified two new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday afternoon, as active cases rose to 274 — nine more than Wednesday.
Bell County has now logged 77 reported deaths in 5,189 cases. At least 4,838 people have recovered to date.
Salado Independent School District announced its second lab-confirmed COVID-19 case of the school year on Thursday.
“One of our 11th-grade students at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
He informed parents how they should have received a notification if their child shared classes with the infected student.
Temple and Belton independent school districts did not log any new cases, according to the district dashboards.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said there will be a free state testing site from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Copperas Cove Fire Department. Interested individuals may register online at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome, she said.
The mouth tests, which “do not require assistance” were developed by Curative — a Los Angeles-area startup.