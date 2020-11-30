The Bell County Public Health District announced three new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, as active cases dropped to 935.
“We did add three more deaths to include a woman in her 60s from Killeen, a man in his 60s from Belton and a man in his 90s from Temple,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our condolences go out to the families in this difficult time.”
The county death toll has now reached 115, 79 of which had comorbidities.
Although the health district’s first update since Wednesday reflects an apparent decline in new COVID-19 cases, Robison-Chadwell said this data trend was anticipated.
“We expected to see an initial decline in cases following the Thanksgiving break due to low reporting during the holiday and since employees at those facilities likely took time off,” she said. “We also were notified that at least one reporting entity had a technical error that will delay reporting of the new cases, so they are not reflected in today’s numbers.”
However, the health district does not expect new cases — associated with Thanksgiving Day gatherings — to be apparent until next week.
McLennan County occupancy
Businesses, museums and libraries in McLennan County must return to 50 percent occupancy levels with COVID-19 hospitalizations growing, county authorities said.
“As of Nov. 29, 2020, pursuant to Executive Order GA 32 issued by Gov. (Greg) Abbott: For the past 7 days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Trauma Service Area M as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, making it an area of high hospitalizations. As a result, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in McLennan County are required to return to maximum 50 percent occupancy levels,” the county posted on its website.
The opt-in certification allowing bars to operate also must be decertified due to the hospitalization rate.
Area school districts
About 0.11 percent of Belton Independent School District’s population is reported to have an active COVID-19 case. Thirteen of Belton ISD’s 16 reported cases are on school campuses: three at Lake Belton High, two at Lake Belton Middle School, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at Belton High and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
The remaining three cases are attributed to “other departments / buildings,” according to district data.
Salado Independent School District’s last reported COVID-19 case was on Wednesday, when an employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary tested positive. Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said just one other case was reported in the last week.
“Please continue to be careful through social distancing, wearing a mask and avoiding large groups of people, so we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed 45 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days — 38 of which were identified as staff infections. Killeen ISD has logged 469 cases since March 16: 206 students and 263 employees.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard — logging infections reported between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 — shows 10 cases: five at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Elementary, one Cater Elementary and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.