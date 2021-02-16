The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has directed Oncor Electric Delivery and other utilities to drop power load through maintained controlled outages, the agency said Tuesday.
The controlled outages are occurring across Texas and the entire Oncor service territory as the state experiences ongoing record-low temperatures.
Oncor said it was able to rotate some outages overnight, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent ERCOT and other utilities from rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages — leading to extended periods without power for many customers.
“At this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize, and urge all customers to be prepared for extended outages to continue,” the agency said in a news release. “We also urge customers to prioritize the safety of themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors.”
The agency offered tips to stay warm during power outages including closing blinds and curtains and closing room doors to help contain heat and stuffing towels in the cracks under doors can help keep the warmth in.
Temple churches and agencies have also opened warming stations or shelters. Call 254-298-5550 for shelter information.
“We recognize the hardships and extreme frustration customers without power face during these historical low temperatures and are ready to deliver power as soon as electric generators are able to provide it,” ERCOT said. “As soon as enough generation is available, we will return to a regular cadence of rotating outages with the goal of providing any temporary relief that we can for those who have been without power the longest.”
Work crews continue to restore equipment damaged by the winter storm so those homes and businesses can receive power as soon as possible, the agency said.
“We have relocated crews, including mutual assistance contractors from out of state, from areas with limited damage to areas with more damage to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible,” the agency said its release. “We are closely watching the coming winter storm that is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday to ensure that we have the needed resources to address any damage from the storm.”