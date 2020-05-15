The Temple VA received lots of attention on Friday.
At around 9 a.m. two Army Chinook and two Medivac Black Hawks from Fort Hood flew over the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center and other sites in Temple to honor the VA staff for its continued care of area veterans during the coronavirus pandemic.
For lunch, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 in Temple arranged for 100 pizzas to be delivered to the VA to acknowledge its commitment to veterans’ health.
Jimmy Douglas VFW Post 1820 commander, said he thought the pizza lunch was a great idea, but it wasn’t his.
“The idea came from the auxiliary and I just supported it,” Douglas said.
Charlene Thompson works for Hill Country Community Action’s Temple Help Center and is an auxiliary member.
Thompson said she kept hearing about different groups feeding medical personnel in town. Her late husband was a veteran.
“I wondered who was feeding the front-line medical staff at the VA,” Thompson said. “I called the VFW commander to see if we could serve food in the parking lot and here we are.”
The lunch was held in the atrium off the lobby of the Temple VA hospital.
The funding for lunch came out of the auxiliary members’ pockets, along with other donations, she said.
LaToya Skinner, voluntary service specialist, said the recognition is for the work of the front-line health care providers over the past few months.
Everything changed as the VA made adjustments in how it would provide patient care to veterans and at the same time treat veterans with COVID-19.
“It’s a sign of appreciation,” Skinner said.
Those who could leave their departments lined up for the pizza, while other departments sent a representative to pick up several pizzas to bring back to their stations.
While setting up the pizzas, those filling the orders were reminded to send pizzas with an assortment of toppings to the areas where the staff had to remain on the job.
“This month has been amazing,” Skinner said. “So many people and groups have been wanting to show gratitude and love to our veterans and to the staff.”
H-E-B donated 300 prepackaged meals and Jason’s Deli has delivered prepared meals for the employees.
A phenomenal number of individuals have found ways to pay tribute to the staff, she said.