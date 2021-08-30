Trauma Service Area L — which contains Bell County — broke its COVID-19 hospitalization rate record for the third time in just over a week Monday.
The service area saw 25.93 percent of its total hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard. The region previously broke its record of 24 percent, set on Jan. 11, with 24.37 percent last Monday and then surpassed that record on Friday with 25.21 percent.
Hospitals in the region report 1,134 staffed hospital beds, with 294 currently occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The Bell County Public Health District also showed an increase locally with active cases, which has now reached 1,932 — up from 1,811 on Friday.
The county now has 532.3 cases per 100,000 people according to the district. The district did not report any new deaths, which remain at 520.
Overall, the county has seen 28,540 reported cases of the virus, with 26,088 having recovered so far.
County spokesman James Stafford said the county’s vaccination clinic at the Bell County Expo Center saw hundreds turn up on both Saturday and Sunday. He said between the two days, the county gave 381 COVID-19 tests and 78 vaccinations.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported on their dashboard Monday that they had 10 cases in the district. This included five cases at Temple High School, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Bonham Middle School, two at Raye-Allen Elementary and one at Thornton Elementary.
Belton ISD showed 151 active cases on its dashboard among 17 of its 18 campuses, along with its other departments and buildings.
The only campus without a case of the virus was Miller Heights Elementary, with Belton High School having the highest at 37 cases. Overall, the district has 1.068 percent of its population currently infected with the virus.
Salado ISD superintendent Michael Novotny said Monday that the district had 21 active cases of the virus among its three campuses.
Thomas Arnold Elementary reported eight students and one staff member with the virus, Salado Middle School had nine student cases and one staff case and Salado High School had one student and one staff with the virus.
Killeen ISD’s dashboard showed 219 active cases in the district Monday, with 168 cases among students and 51 among staff.
Temple vaccinations
Temple city officials announced a slight move of its COVID-19 testing site Monday as it starts its second week.
The testing site, which was located next to Wilson Park, will now move to the parking lot across from the Wilson Park Softball Complex, 2210 E. Ave. H. The testing site is staffed by the Texas Army National Guard.
The facility will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays from Tuesday to Sept. 17.
City officials said those interested in attending should bring identification, and no registration is required.