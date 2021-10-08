Active COVID-19 cases in Bell County have fallen by 191 since Monday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
This decrease to 919 concurrent infections also lowered Bell County’s incidence rate — which tracks the rate of new COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days — to 253.33 cases per 100,000 people.
However, the Bell County Public Health District previously emphasized how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a region with an incidence rate of over 200 to be in a “red zone.”
Since the pandemic reached Bell County in March 2020, officials have reported 32,818 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 31,246 recoveries.
Bell County’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 653 on Friday with the latest 13 fatalities announced on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations
Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to drop, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients to have fallen to 9.46 percent.
Trauma Service Area L — composed Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties — now has 1,152 staffed hospital beds with 109 taken up by patients with COVID-19.
School cases
There are 47 active COVID-19 cases — 19 lab-confirmed and 28 probable — in the Belton Independent School District spanning 16 campuses: 13 at Lake Belton High School, eight at Belton High School, eight at Belton Middle School, three at Sparta Elementary, two at High Point Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, two at North Belton Middle School, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
These infections account for approximately 0.30 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Like Belton ISD, Killeen ISD also saw its active COVID-19 case count fall on Friday, decreasing by 22. The district has totaled 142 COVID-19 infections — 108 students and 34 staff members — in the last 10 days, according to district data.
Meanwhile, nearly 55.6 percent of Salado ISD’s 27 active cases were reported in the last week, according to a district official. The district’s latest infection, which increased Salado ISD’s active case count by one, was announced on Friday.
“An eighth-grade student tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 6,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day report — logging COVID-19 cases reported between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8 — registered five more active infections on Friday. There are now 11 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases active within the district: two at Travis Science Academy, two at Jefferson Elementary, two at Thornton Elementary, one at Western Hills Elementary, one at Temple High, one at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, one at Bonham Middle School and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.