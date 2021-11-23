As families and other groups meet for Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control reminds people to exercise safety guidelines during holiday gatherings.
“Protect those not yet eligible for vaccination such as young children by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated,” the agency said.
Among the agency’s recommendations:
• People are advised to wear marks in indoor settings if not fully vaccinated.
• Outdoor gatherings are safest.
• Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.
• If you are sick or have symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering.
• Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone with the virus.
“By working together, we can enjoy safer holidays, travel, and protect our own health as well as the health of our family and friends,” the agency said.
Hospitalizations increase
Regional hospitalizations of COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.
The online dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients increase by 0.48 percentage points. The region now has a hospitalization rate of 2.54 percent.
While the percentage of beds taken up did increase, the rate has been on an overall gradual decline for several weeks.
The dashboard showed the service area with 1,143 staffed hospital beds and 29 patients currently confirmed to have COVID-19.
Trauma Service Area L includes all hospital beds within Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills Counties.
Locally, the Bell County Public Health District online dashboard showed a slight decrease in the number of active cases by 22 for a new total of 290.
The county’s incidence rate fell slightly to 79.91 cases per 100,000 people, with the number of total deaths remaining the same at 740. While no new deaths were reported, the district did report five new deaths on Tuesday which were confirmed to have happened between Oct. 29 and Nov. 15.
The new deaths included a man in his 20s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s.
School cases
Bell County school districts are closed this week for the Thanksgiving break, but some local districts still reported some cases.
Killeen ISD reported having 25 active cases in its district with 18 students and seven staff members.
Belton ISD showed seven active cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard, all of which were probable cases with none confirmed.
Salado ISD continued to not have any new cases of the virus, Superintendent Michael Novotny said.
Temple ISD did not update its dashboard since it is closed this week.