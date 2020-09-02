COVID-19 is still spreading in Bell County, but in a moderate and controlled manner, according to the Bell County Public Health District’s new dashboard that launched Wednesday.
In the health district’s latest coronavirus update, an additional four deaths — three residents in their 80s and one in their 90s — were added, 20 new infections and 19 recoveries were reported.
At least 4,836 cases have been reported here, with 4,342 recoveries and 63 deaths. Put another way, nearly 90 percent of all infected residents have recuperated.
“Today we are launching a new dashboard. Everything that had been on the previous dashboard is still there with the exception of the positivity rate,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “It had been the hope that the data on cumulative testing would become reliable enough to do robust calculations. We haven’t seen that.”
The new COVID-19 dashboard features eight pages of information. Visit https://bit.ly/31REwwh to access it.
“Not all of the pages will be updated daily and there are notes indicating when those updates will be made,” the health district director said.
The first details the coronavirus threat level in the county. It has four color-coded levels, and will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.
Level 1, which is red, is the worst threat situation. Under Level 1, community spread of the coronavirus would be severely uncontrolled, with worsening community outbreaks, strained testing and contact tracing and an overwhelmed health care system.
In Level 2, which is orange, community spread would be significantly uncontrolled, testing and contact tracing would be nearing capacity and the health care system would be nearly fully.
The current level — the yellow-coded Level 3 — shows transmission has reduced because of public health measures — such as masks and social distancing — testing and contact tracing are in good shape and the health care system is within capacity.
In the final stage, the green Level 4, the transmission of the virus would be minimal and under control.
The next six pages are filled with detailed breakdowns of local COVID-19 statistics. That information includes local trends, infections by location, cases by date reported, and demographics of cases and deaths.
“There is a breakdown for deaths that provides the same data we have been and that will be updated as we receive new death certificate data from the state,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The final page (has) links to the school district dashboards. We do not have a dashboard link for every school yet, but we will update those links as we get them.”
Two districts were linked on Wednesday: The Killeen and Temple independent school districts.
Temple ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard will be activated on Tuesday — its first day of school.
Killeen ISD, which started classes on Aug. 17, has six active infections, according to its dashboard. They are all employees. The dashboard stated two work at elementary schools, two work at middle schools and two work at Ellison High School.
At least 43 Killeen ISD staff members have tested positive for the virus since March 16, according to the dashboard. The dashboard showed no students currently had active infections and showed no students have tested positive since March.
All Texas school districts are required to report COVID-19 figures every week, the Texas Education Agency announced last month.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 4,836; 4,342 recovered; 65 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 227 as of Tuesday
Admitted to ICU: Ever 64 as of Tuesday
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties) there are currently 50 people hospitalized
Temple: 1,614 cases, 27 deaths
Killeen: 1,660 cases, 17 deaths
Belton: 644 cases, 7 deaths
Harker Heights: 311 cases, 5 deaths
Other: 607 cases, 7 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 43,156 tests administered with an 11.099 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://bit.ly/31REwwh to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.