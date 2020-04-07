Three additional Bell County residents tested positive for COVID-19, local officials said Tuesday.
That brings the local count to 71, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
The newest infections are a Killeen woman in her 20s, a Killeen woman in her 30s and a Harker Heights man in his 50s.
One of the recent coronavirus cases in Bell County was a Killeen Police officer, officials said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
“On Monday, we were notified that a 13-year veteran of the department was confirmed positive with COVID-19,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said. “As a precaution and to protect others within the department, those who were in close contact with the detective are currently under a mandatory quarantine.”
Kimble said 15 officers are in quarantine.
So far, two people have died — a Temple woman in her 80s and a man whose age and residence has not been disclosed — and 15 people have recovered, according to the health district.
With two additional infections, Killeen now has the most coronavirus cases. Bell County’s largest city now has 26 residents who contracted the virus.
The West Bell County city’s cases include a male younger than 20; two women in their 20s; a man and four women in their 30s; five men and three women in their 40s; two women and a man in their 50s; three men and a woman in their 60s; and two men and a woman in their 70s.
Temple, the county’s second largest city, has 24 infections. They include a male younger than 20; two women and a man in their 20s; two women and a man in their 30s; two women in their 40s; three women and two men in their 50s; five men and a woman in their 60s; two women in their 70s; and a woman and man in their 80s.
Belton, the county seat, has eight known cases. They are a female younger than 20; a man in his 20s; two men in their 30s; a woman in her 50s; and two men and a woman in their 60s.
Harker Heights now has seven cases, including a man in his 20s; two women and a man in their 40s; two men in their 50s; and a man in his 70s.
Six infected individuals are listed as Bell County cases, which includes unincorporated areas and small towns. They include two men in their 30s; two men in their 50s; a man in his 70s; and a man in his 80s.
Men are still the majority of COVID-19 infections in Bell County. They make up 56.3 percent of local cases while women account for 43.7 percent.
More Bell County residents older than 50 — 50.7 percent — are testing positive for COVID-19 than those younger than 50, now 49.3 percent
New social distancing data
New data recently released by Google showed that Bell County residents are decreasing their nonessential trips.
The report — which the technology behemoth released for all 254 Texas counties, all 50 states and numerous countries — examines people’s visits to six general areas: retail and recreation; grocery and pharmacy; parks; transit stations; workplace; and residential.
It compared their trips from Feb. 16 to March 29 to the five-week period starting Jan. 3 to Feb. 6 — which Google calls the baseline in the report. Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a stay-at-home order on March 23.
Bell County saw a 37 percent decrease in visits to retail and recreation areas; a 24 percent decrease to grocery stores and pharmacies; a 34 percent decrease in trips to transit stations; and a 33 percent drop in people going to their workplace.
Google recorded a 10 percent increase in Bell County residents staying in residential areas.
It also recorded an 8 percent increase to parks in Bell County. Recently, the cities of Belton and Temple told residents they can only access trails and open spaces at their parks.
Area, state numbers
Milam County officials reported three new cases since Monday, bringing their total to six.
Williamson County now has 83 confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths.
McLennan County had at least 56 infections, according to local officials.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that Coryell County has 11 cases; Burnet County has five cases; Lampasas County has two known cases; and Falls County has at least one infection.
Statewide, 8,262 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 154 people have died, according to the state agency. So far, 88,649 coronavirus tests have been administered in Texas.