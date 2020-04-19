The Texas Department of State Health Services website has increased the number of coronavirus cases in Bell County to 126, a change from previous reports of 124 infected persons.
The number of fatalities that COVID-19 has caused in the county remained at 3 persons on the state website.
The Bell County Public Health District is tracking 114 Bell County residents who have tested positive for the virus. The variance between the state and county reports is caused by the state including Fort Hood soldiers who live on post. The county website did not register any number changes over the weekend.