This year’s Temple Christmas Parade included decorated floats, twinkling with lights, and carolers singing — except it was the spectators who were moving by.
The city’s 74th annual parade saw the switching of roles between floats and guests with a stationary event. Attendees drove through a route around Santa Fe Plaza with displays frozen along the side of the road. A long line of cars slowly crawled its way around Santa Fe Plaza, with families slowly taking in the sights of many colorful displays.
The coronavirus crisis prompted the change in the parade to keep residents socially distanced and safe from possible infections.
Temple resident Shacola Royal said she has been coming to the parade for at least the past three years, even participating during her time at Temple High School, and was happy about the change.
“I think (the format) might be kind of nice,” Royal said. “It might be weird for the first time but it might be nice because this way you can still stay warm and enjoy. It will be something new.”
Lines to drive through the parade were long, with cars stretching along a portion of Central Avenue from 11th Street at the beginning all the way across the Interstate 35 bridge to the west.
Virginia Hodges, who got in line early with her husband, said she has been coming to the parade every year that she remembers.
Hodges, 47, said she was initially worried that the pandemic would prompt the cancellation of the parade as some other cities have done. She and her husband, Shannon, said they feel safe with the measures the city took with the parade.
“I think it is neat that we are still going to be able to see the parade but still socially distance and be able to keep everybody safe,” Hodges said. “At first, I thought that I bet it was going to be canceled, but then after seeing things in the paper and ads on Facebook, I got excited about it.”
Dressed up as elves, Ellen Castro and Melissa Ketchens sat alongside their float Monday night, waving and wishing Merry Christmas.
The two women, both roommates, work for Acadian Ambulance Services and wanted to bring out the holiday cheer with a decorated ambulance this year. Castro said the duo spent the last three days planning and six hours decorating the ambulance with strands of draped lights and a Christmas tree on top.
The city “did a good job with how they did the floats,” Castro said. “You have your own area and we are all assigned our own sections of the blocks, and they don’t even have the floats close. They did a good job with everything, and we are happy to be here and be a part of our community.”