Bell County reported three new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Friday, raising the toll to 880 as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the community level to medium.
Bell County Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the new deaths included a man in his 40s and a woman and man in their 90s.
The CDC changed Bell County’s community threat level to medium Thursday night — the day of the scheduled weekly update of the map.
On Feb. 25, the CDC announced it would change how community levels are reported to focus on the percent of the staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and hospital admissions and new cases per 100,000 residents.
The new data for the week ending on March 17 shows a 4% bed utilization, a total of 17.3 hospitals admissions per 100,000 residents, and an average of 25.35 cases per 100,000 residents.
The new metrics, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, focus beyond cases and are directed to protect people at high risk and hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“This new framework moves beyond just looking at cases and test positivity to evaluate factors that reflect the severity of disease, including hospitalizations and hospital capacity, and helps to determine whether the level of COVID 19 and severe disease are low, medium, or high in a community,” she said in a teleconference.
Cases drop
The Bell County Health District dashboard continues to report daily numbers. The threat level in the community is based on a 1 to 4 level, with 1 being severe uncontrolled transmission and 4 minimal controlled transmissions.
Current levels have Bell County on Level 3, moderate controlled transmission.
According to their metrics, the threat level focuses on a 14-flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospital population.
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Friday for a total of 97 active cases, four less than the previous day.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 26.73 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, a low not seen since May 22, 2021.
Of the 47,296 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,319 have recovered, and 880 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed that Trauma Service Area L had 34 of the 1,024 available hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD did not report any cases on their dashboard during spring break.
Killeen ISD reported two student cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Medical Center, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and its clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.