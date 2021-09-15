Although Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton listed Salado ISD as a government entity that has unlawfully imposed a mask mandate, Superintendent Michael Novotny said active lawsuits put the state’s ban in “limbo.”
In late August, Salado ISD trustees approved new COVID-19 protocols in that requires the use of masks if certain infection thresholds are reached — protocols that are not currently being halted by the Texas Education Agency.
Enforcement of these recently adopted COVID-19 protocols are determined by the percentage of students and employees infected at each campus.
“As long as the percentage of the school’s population that test positive for COVID-19 within a 7-calendar-day period remains below 2 percent, masks would continue to be optional,” according to Salado ISD. “If 2 percent of a school’s population tests positive for COVID-19 within a 7-day period, then all employees, students and visitors on campus would be required to wear a face covering for seven calendar days or until the percentage drops below 2 percent, whichever is longer.”
Only Salado Middle School has reached the 2 percent threshold this year, according to Salado ISD.
“We had our middle school get to the 2 percent threshold (in September), so we required masks for one week … which was really only four school days because of Labor Day,” Novotny told the Telegram. “That’s what got us on the list.”
Although a majority of the students at Salado Middle School abided by the mandate, Novotny noted how a few chose not to.
“There were a few students that we had to send home because they didn’t want to wear the mask,” he said. “They were home during those four days.”
However, Novotny is hopeful that infections won’t surge again at any of Salado ISD’s campuses.
“We’re going to stay the course for now with our (COVID-19) protocols until we get some finality with the litigation,” he said. “We hope we don’t have to require the masks again, but if we have to, it’s for the safety and for the health of our students, employees, parents and community members.”
There are currently 109 school districts in Texas reported as non-compliant with Executive Order GA-38, according to Paxton.
“We’re just doing our best to try and keep people healthy, and prevent them from getting sick, hospitalized and dying from COVID-19,” Novotny said.