Sen. Ted Cruz said this morning Texas is facing three crises: the coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis and an energy crisis.
Speaking on a Good Morning Temple conference meeting, Cruz said any one of the crises would be hard to handle by itself.
He noted the economic crisis has seen 22 million people unemployed in three weeks and many businesses facing bankruptcy.
The energy crisis has seen the Saudis and Russians using hostile economic aggression to flood the oil market, Cruz said. It threatens Texas’ independent energy producers and could cost millions of Texas jobs, he said.
He noted at-risk people should stay home. “I haven’t seen my mom and dad in a month,” he said.
Cruz said he and other senators had frank, “brutal” talks with the Saudis that included the possibility of withdrawal of U.S troops in the Middle East and the Patriot missiles that protect Saudi Arabia.