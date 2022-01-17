Administrators and staff in the Temple Independent School District are working to support classrooms impacted by COVID-19 by filling in as substitute teachers.
“That’s been happening since we returned from winter break … when the omicron case counts were increasing,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “A lot of substitute teachers decided not to sub and that put a big dent in our sub pool.”
Although Temple ISD has lost almost 20 substitute teachers over the last few weeks, its pool has since been replenished.
“We’ve been able to hire over 30 subs, but in the last couple of weeks we have had more staff members out quarantining because of the omicron surge,” Ott said. “So even though we have more substitute teachers now, we just don’t have enough … and are having staff members who do not have regular classroom assignments fill in as classroom teachers. Almost everybody in the administration building has either taken over a teaching assignment or helped in a support role.”
The fourth-year superintendent is hopeful that active COVID-19 cases will soon be on the decline again.
“Our goal is to try and fill this hole for the next couple of weeks, because you don’t want to rely too much on existing staff when they already have full-time duties,” Ott said. “So we’re going to try and get more subs to minimize that.”
Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, noted how prospective substitute teachers can begin the application process online.
“They would go to our website under ‘staff’ and then ‘employment,’ and fill out the job posting for a substitute teacher,” she said in a text message. “They can also go to the HR site, tisdhr.org, under ‘careers’ to apply.”
Applicants can contact Cayla Holt in human resources by phone at 254-215-6785 for further information, according to Temple ISD.
“Our goal is to keep schools open … and I’m very grateful for all of our staff,” Ott said. “The ones that are at work filling in the gaps — the instructional coaches, teachers and administrators — are working twice as hard right now. It’s all hands on deck with everybody jumping in to help one another and through this COVID-19 surge.”