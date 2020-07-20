COVID-19 cases in Bell County continued a steady climb over the weekend. Since Friday, the Bell County Public Health District reported 148 new infections.
Those new cases increased the county’s total to 2,682, according to the health district. Not only that, it pushed Bell County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests to 8.51 percent — more than triple what the rate was a month ago.
An additional 129 residents recovered from the virus, the health district reported; 955 people in the county have recuperated.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district director, did not issue a statement Monday about the new cases. Jennifer Henager, the county’s interim public information officer, confirmed a statement would not be issued.
The health district reported 64 infections on Monday, 54 on Sunday and 30 on Saturday.
Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases was 78 on Monday. That is a 16-person decrease from the county’s highest seven-day average of 94 cases that was reported July 14.
The Bell County Public Health District recorded four additional hospitalizations on Monday. Since the pandemic started, a total of 168 county residents have been hospitalized and 46 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
Most of Bell County’s infections are among young residents. More than 80 percent of all reported cases — or 2,158 infections — in the county are among those younger than 60.
The most infected age group is residents in their 20s, with 646 cases. The next closest group is residents in their 30s, with 487 cases. That is a 159-case difference.
On Monday, Temple overtook Killeen as the Bell County city with the greatest number of infections. In Temple, at least 933 have tested positive. At least 919 have been infected with the virus in Killeen, the county’s largest city.
So far, 18 residents have died from COVID-19. The latest was a Killeen woman in her 70s. Health officials confirmed her death Sunday.
At least 31,501 tests have been performed in Bell County.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 2,682/ 955 recovered, 18 dead
Hospitalized: Ever 168
Admitted to ICU: Ever 46
Temple: 933
Killeen: 919
Belton: 369
Harker Heights: 181
Other: 280
Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 31,501 tests administered with a 8.51 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.