Bell County surpassed 2,000 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as it registered its third consecutive single-day case increase over 200, a local official said.
The Bell County Public Health District also reported that a woman in her 90s from Belton is the latest known COVID-19 fatality — a loss that brought the county’s death-toll to 164, according to health district data.
“With 232 new cases today … our new case total is 12,824 with 10,697 recoveries,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “We currently have 2,127 active cases and an incidence rate of 586.1 per 100,000 people.”
The county’s top public health official is calling for residents to limit New Year’s Eve celebrations to their homes with only those they live with.
“Avoid gatherings of any kind, social distance as much as possible, wear a mask if you cannot social distance, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick,” she said. “These rates are climbing dramatically and it is up to everyone one of us to take steps to drive them back down.”