As local COVID-19 case numbers — including hospitalizations — continue to rise, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Wednesday he will implement a masking requirement for all residents older than 10 starting early next week.
“The short version of Directive No. 7 requires all businesses that provide goods or services to the public to implement a health and safety policy which mandates the wearing of a face covering when on the business premises where social distancing is not feasible,” Blackburn said. “This Directive is intended to mitigate the spread of COVID19 in our community. The Directive is intended to help stem the trend lines we are now seeing in the number of new cases in Bell County and to help us maintain our hospital capacity.”
The mask mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and continue through at least 11:59 p.m. July 13. Blackburn and the Commissioners Court can extend it or end it early.
All businesses will require staff and visitors — including contractors and vendors — to wear face coverings while on the business’s premises.
The county’s order requires businesses to post their health and safety policy in a highly visible spot for all employees, visitors or volunteers to read. Businesses can go further than what Bell County is requiring and include health screenings and temperature checks.
All Bell County government offices will require employees and visitors to wear a face covering. Other local governments are likely to follow suit.
“I do not issue this directive lightly,” Blackburn said. “But, with the numbers we are seeing, the trends that we are seeing, I issue this directive in the hopes that it will help stave off additional directives, or orders from the governor that will be much more intrusive.”
June has seen 457 confirmed coronavirus cases. That is nearly 56 percent of all Bell County’s reported cases. Six days remain in the month.
Blackburn has been in contact with a local doctor who has been keeping track of local COVID-19 numbers. The doctor’s analysis, the county judge said, is bleak.
“By his calculations, our May positivity rate, which is the number of positive cases to the number of tests, was 4.5 percent. In June, our positivity rate is now 9.3%. In other words, people are now testing positive at almost double the rate they were a month ago,” Blackburn said.
Hospitalizations — which have increased in recent days, according to the Bell County Public Health District — have been the most concerning data point for Bell County’s top elected official. The number of Bell County people ever hospitalized with coronavirus increased by two Tuesday to 86. The number of people who have ever been admitted into an intensive care unit remained at 38.
“I have been advised by the largest private health care provider in the county that they now have, in the hospital, the largest number of COVID patients that they have had since the pandemic began,” the county judge said.
Blackburn pointed to Texas Department of State Health Services’ figures that show 79 percent of the 1,027 staffed hospital beds in the county’s trauma service area are occupied and there are only 13 open ICU beds. Bell County’s trauma service area covers Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Mills and Hamilton counties.
“But Bell County makes us the vast majority of the hospital bed capacity for the region,” Blackburn said.