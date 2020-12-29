Bell County reached 163 COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday after six new fatalities were identified.
“This includes two men in their 70s from Bell County, a man in his 60s from Harker Heights, a man in his 60s from Killeen, a man in his 80s from Killeen and a woman in her 80s from Temple,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones during this difficult time.”
Tuesday’s single-day case increase of 154 brought Bell County’s cumulative infections to 12,515 since March, according to health district data.
Although COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered throughout Bell County as shipments arrive, Robison-Chadwell stressed the significance of following health guidelines — protocols she said are of the utmost importance with New Year’s Eve just days away.
“I hope that more people are complying with our recommendations for social distancing and masking, and not gathering than we did after Thanksgiving,” Robison-Chadwell said during a Tuesday news conference.
Shahin Motakef, Baylor Scott & White Temple and Central Region president, emphasized those guidelines during a Tuesday morning news conference.
“If we don’t show some discretion around social distancing for the New Year’s Eve holiday, we’re going to see another surge on top of (the Christmas) surge,” Motakef said. “That puts the hospitals in a real bad situation in terms of capacity. We need (our residents) help to show a little bit of discipline in the weeks to come … and refrain from social gatherings to help protect the community.”
Patrick Swindle, the chief executive officer at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, noted how his hospital system’s staff follows similar protocols.
“We’re doing that now. I think we have at max two people in a break room at a time,” Swindle said. “I mean we are implementing these same (protocols) on our own staff here that we’re asking folks in the community to do as well.”
Despite Robison-Chadwell’s hope that the region does not experience another spike in COVID-19 cases, the health district is expecting a surge — an infection increase she said would be alarming with Bell County currently registering a 541.2 incidence rate.
“To put that into perspective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a rate over 200 to be a ‘red zone’ ... So a 500 per 100,000-plus incidence rate is not good. We have a lot of work to drive that down.”