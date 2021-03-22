The incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday continued to decline like last week, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the county saw a new incidence rate Monday of 71.6 cases per 100,000 people. This is a drop compared to Friday’s rate of 79.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Robison-Chadwell said the county also saw two new deaths, bringing the total to 408.
“The new deaths include a man in his 60’s from Harker Heights and a man in his 80’s from Bell County,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The county now has seen a total of 21,188 COVID-19 cases, and 20,519 total recoveries from the virus. Robison-Chadwell said the county currently has 261 active cases.