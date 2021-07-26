In a continued effort to get students, staff and area residents vaccinated against COVID-19, the Temple Independent School District will host a free clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at Temple High, 415 N. 31st. St.
Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said the vaccination clinic— operating from the campus’ ninth-grade cafeteria in partnership with the Bell County Public Health District — will be an opportunity to ensure students are up to date on their required immunizations.
“Over the course of their time in public schools, students undergo four milestones to satisfy state immunization requirements: pre-K, kindergarten, seventh and 12th grade,” Hernandez said in a news release. “Enrollment in public schools is contingent on an up-to-date immunization record unless an exemption has been granted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.”
Individuals 12 years and older are eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination, while students 5 years and older — who are uninsured or underinsured — are eligible to receive catch-up immunizations during the clinic, according to Temple ISD.
Last week, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram that lacking required immunizations can hinder a student’s start to the school year.
“It’s certainly not uncommon that families in school districts sometimes aren’t able to start on the first day because they don’t have their required immunizations. So we’re going to go ahead and offer administering for both,” he said.
Kim Glawe, Temple ISD’s director of health services, noted how COVID-19-related closures made it increasingly difficult for some families to have access to health care.
“Lack of accessibility to care over the last year due to COVID-related closures is a reality,” Glawe said. “We’re certainly grateful to our local health department for helping us provide all of our students and families an opportunity to receive care that can help them remain healthy this coming school year.”
Temple ISD also is scheduled to host a vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Temple High. However, catch-up immunizations will only be available to children 12 years and older at that event.
“We have a responsibility to our families, our staff and our students to uphold the safety and well being of all involved … so we’re going to offer multiple opportunities before school starts for people to receive vaccinations,” Ott said. “Our goal is to maintain the high standard we have for public health and safety. That’s good for the community, that’s good for our school system and that’s good for our education.”