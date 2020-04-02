Temple’s miracle workers were praised by the community Wednesday night.
A praise and prayer event — featuring social distanced residents in their vehicles — was held in the parking lot of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The event, initially planned with about 6-10 people, grew to include hundreds, although an exact number wasn’t counted, event organizer Kay Welch-Hirrill said.
People held signs, waved and prayed for the medical staff as they treat coronavirus cases in Bell County.
The turnout to show appreciation to medical workers was inspirational for many, Welch-Hirrill said.
“It was phenomenal, it really was,” the Troy resident said. “Everyone needed it — our community, the health care workers.”
Doctors, nurses and other medical staff gathered at hospital windows to watch the show of support and love.
“The parking lot was full, but we observed all the (social distance) rules,” Welch-Hirrill said. “It was like having church in the open. We’re humans who need connections. Our children don’t know how not to go to school, our teachers don’t know how not to teach … so I think it was important for us to connect with one another.”
One woman held her hands to say “I love you” in sign language. Others waved their hands, held signs and prayed for medical workers and coronavirus patients.
The event was so well-received that relatives of the Baylor Scott & White medical staff sent Welch-Hirrill email messages of appreciation.
“People came together as community for one purpose,” she said. “It was so phenomenal, I just keep saying that.”