Bell County saw two new reported deaths from COVID-19, as cases of the virus continue to stay down.
The Bell County Public Health District reported the two new deaths on their dashboard Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 889. Costa Claver, epidemiologist with the district, said the deaths included a woman in her 20s and a man in his 70s.
The district’s dashboard reported three new cases of the virus Thursday, six fewer than what was reported Wednesday.
The incidence rate of cases in the county is now at 17.36 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the dashboard.
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 25 patients with COVID-19. The service area includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District continued to report no confirmed COVID-19 cases, with two probable cases at Lake Belton High School and one at Charter Oak Elementary.
Temple ISD had no confirmed cases of the virus on its online dashboard.
Salado ISD has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its campuses since Feb. 15.
Killeen ISD had two student cases and one staff case on Thursday.
Free vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second round of free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.