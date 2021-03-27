After more than a year living with the coronavirus pandemic, both Bell County and state data show those ages 80 and older continue to account for about a third or more of all COVID-19 deaths.
While elements of the county’s data differ slightly from what Texas is seeing as a whole, the Bell County Public Health District has been using the information to help guide its decisions.
“We do use the data we collect continuously primarily to inform recommendations that we make,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said.
One of the ways this data will still be able to be used — even as more people get vaccinated — is identifying the populations most vulnerable to possible variants that are spreading in Central Texas.
Dr. Lizbeth Cahuayme-Zuniga, an infectious disease physician at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, said that while the vaccines are believed to work against the virus’ mutations, medical staff are keeping an eye out for it.
“At this time we do not have evidence that a mutated strain will respond to our current treatment practices any differently than the currently circulating strain, but we as a scientific community will have to continue to re-examine this scenario with further studies,” Cahuayme-Zuniga said. “Although there has been some evidence that the immune response driven by our available vaccines may be less effective against new strains, it doesn’t mean that the vaccines are not protective.”
Texas so far has administered more than 10.4 million doses of vaccines, fully vaccinating 12.1 percent of the population, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
Both the state and the county have been collecting data over the past year on their respective dashboards, recording information about who has contracted the virus and who has died from it.
While Bell County so far has seen 408 total deaths and 21,331 cases of COVID-19, the state at large has seen 46,986 deaths and 2.7 million confirmed cases.
Comorbidity factors
While Texas doesn’t keep track of comorbidities through its dashboard, Bell County has seen more than 67.5 percent of its deaths have comorbidities.
A comorbidity is the presence of two or more diseases in a single person. Those with comorbidities and underlying health conditions have a greater risk of more severe reactions from the virus that can result in death.
Robison-Chadwell said that while the county has had struggles with hospital capacity over the past year, it has not been as bad as more populated communities.
Over the past year, Robison-Chadwell said, the county has seen the number of deaths through comorbidities it would have expected. She said the most common comorbidities in the area have been diabetes, chronic heart conditions and dementia.
“What I can say is that those that pass away are generally older and those that are not typically (older) suffer from one or more comorbid conditions,” Robison- Chadwell said.
Demographics
While the state and the county have seen some similar trends in terms of who is getting the virus and who is dying from it, some populations locally have seen slight shifts.
While those ages 80 and older comprise a large proportion of the deaths reported at the state and local level, that proportion is larger for those in Bell County. The county has seen 43.6 percent of deaths be within that age range compared to the state’s 33.9 percent.
The county also differs from the state when comparing the percentage of men and women who get the virus and who end up dying from it.
The Texas Health and Human Services dashboard shows that the state has seen 33.5 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases be from women while 65.3 were from men, 1.2 percent was unknown. Women remain in the minority for the number of state deaths, making up 41.9 percent of the deaths while men made up 58.1 percent.
County data differs from the state with women being the majority of confirmed cases, 54.37 percent, while men made up 45.63 percent.
Deaths in Bell County did not remain a female majority — with them seeing 40.2 percent of the deaths while men comprised 59.8 percent of the deaths.
Bell County did not have enough information for an accurate analysis when it came to the number of confirmed cases based on race.
The county dashboard shows most did not report their race, 73.32 percent. Of those that did respond, 2,736 identified as white while 2,021 of those with the virus were either black or African American.
The state saw 19 percent of cases affecting black residents.
City breakdown
The breakdown of cases between the cities in Bell County remained mostly consistent for both the number of cases and the number of deaths.
Killeen, the county’s largest city, saw the most number of confirmed cases — 8,569 — along with the second highest number of deaths at 124.
Temple, with a population of more than 80,000, saw 6,387 confirmed cases, the second highest, while having the most number of deaths at 147.
Belton saw 2,748 cases and 63 deaths, Bell County saw 2,155 cases and 45 deaths while Harker Heights had the least with 1,472 cases and 29 deaths.
How the data changes
Over the course of the pandemic, and moving forward, the data on which populations are most affected continue to change.
Cahuayme -Zuniga said doctors have made progress during the pandemic to discover additional best practices when treating COVID-19 patients, allowing for fewer deaths.
“We are finding new ways to slow or prevent progression to severe disease through clinical research trials using both new and repurposed drugs,” Cahuayme-Zuniga said. “Almost just as importantly, well-designed studies have helped us to realize what doesn’t work, or at least is no different than placebo, which have had a profound impact on best practices and evidence-based medicine.”
Robison-Chadwell said she expects the data continue to shift locally despite the data having remained static for a while.
“Right now, things appear fairly level but since it hasn’t been that long since spring break, which is a possible catalyst for increases,” she said. “It’s a little early to say that won’t change.”