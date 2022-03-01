Bell County reported six new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 854.
The deaths included a woman in her 60s, a man in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man and a woman in their 90s
About 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Tuesday for a total of 315 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up slightly to 86.80 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,109 cases reported since the pandemic started, 45,940 have recovered, and 854 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 113 of the 1,061 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Milam County reported eight active cases on their dashboard. The county has seen 2922 total cases and 98 deaths.
School cases
Temple ISD had one confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Temple High School on its dashboard.
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Killeen ISD reported three student cases on its dashboard.
Salado ISD reported no cases of COVID-19 on the district since Feb. 15.
Free vaccinations, tests
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.