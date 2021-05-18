Masking in schools across the state will soon be optional after an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday.
The governor issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting public schools and other government entities from requiring those on their grounds to wear face masks. This comes as only 30 percent of state residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Temple Independent School District said Tuesday that it would continue its current protocols until June 4, before conforming with the state order.
The district said that starting June 5 all face coverings would be optional but they would continue to encourage unvaccinated adults to wear masks upon entering their facilities.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said the school district plans to comply with the order, just as it has with others over the past year.
The Belton school district said it will send more information on their plans to the community on Wednesday.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said his district would not need to adjust anything as they had already planned to remove their mask order prior to the announcement.
During its April 19 meeting, the district’s school board voted to make face coverings optional starting on June 1. This means that those on the district’s campuses will see the restrictions lift three days earlier than what the state requires.
Novotny said those with questions regarding the masking requirements are able to contact him.
Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina said the order comes prematurely for many districts that are still having classes.
Molina said vaccines for those between the ages 12 and 15 have only been able to get the vaccine for the past weeks, with those younger than 12 still ineligible. She said those within the 12 and above range would not be fully vaccinated until well into the summer.
“The governor should have waited until the (Centers for Disease Control) issues new mask guidelines for the 2021-22 school year before acting on masking requirements in public schools,” Molina said. “We know some school districts already have ended their mask mandates, and we believe that also is ill-advised. The health and safety of our students, educators and communities must remain our first priority as we attempt to emerge from this pandemic.”
Pat Heintzelman, Texas Faculty Association President, said his organization is concerned about the affect the order could have on colleges and universities.
The organization is asking the governor to reconsider his order and allow higher education institutions to continue requiring masking until more people are vaccinated.
“Many Texans are not vaccinated, and university faculty and employees have no way of knowing who is and who isn’t vaccinated on their campuses and in their classrooms,” Heintzelman said. “Our health and safety and the health and safety of our families are extremely important to us, and that must be a top priority for the governor.”