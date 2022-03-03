Bell County reported 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Thursday, raising the toll to 865 as cases continue to drop.
The new deaths included a woman in her 40s, a man and a woman in their 50s, two men in their 60s, a man and a woman in their 70s, two women and a man in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.
Milam County reported a new death raising their total to 99. Milam showed nine active cases in the county and a total 2,923 cases since the pandemic started.
The new deaths come the day after the Bell County Public Health District lowered the COVID-19 threat to Level 3 moderate controlled transmissions after 14 days of a flat or decreasing trend in cases across the county.
Bell County is at its lowest threat level since October 2021.
New cases
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Thursday for a total of 182 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 50.15 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, a low not seen since Dec. 8.
Of the 47,154 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,107 have recovered, and 865 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 51 of the 1,043 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Both Temple and Belton school districts reported no cases of the virus on their respective dashboards.
Killeen ISD reported three student cases on its dashboard.
Free vaccinations, masks
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.
About 400 million N95 masks will be available free of cost through a federal program. H-E-B pharmacies in Temple have a limited amount of masks available to the public until supplies last.